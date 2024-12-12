New Delhi, India

South Africa will host Pakistan in the second T20I, of the three-match series, in Centurion on Friday (Dec 13). The first ODI was held in Durban, which saw the Heinrich Klaasen-led hosts win by 11 runs. While the hosts have some big names missing in their roster, yet they managed to get past a full-strength Pakistan team in the series opener. Klaseen & Co. will be eager to wrap up the series with an unassailable lead in the second T20I.

Talking about the first T20I, Proteas opted to bat first and rode on David Miller's 40-ball 84, laced with 4 fours and 8 sixes, and George Linde's 24-ball 48 to post a competitive 183-9. At one stage, they were reeling at 28 for 3.

In reply, Mohammad Rizwan-led Men in Green had no batter, except Saim Ayub (who scored a 15-ball 31), who showed urgency in the middle. Captain Rizwan top-scored with 74, but it came off 62 deliveries; at a strike-rate of 119.35. As a result, the visitors ended with 172-8, losing by 11 runs.

It will be interesting to see if Rizwan-led Pakistan stage a comeback and keep the series alive with a win in the second and penultimate T20I.

Here is all you need to know about the 2nd T20I, to be held in Centurion:

When is the South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd T20I match?

The South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd T20I will be held on Friday (Dec 13).

Which stadium will host the South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd T20I?

The South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd T20I will be played at SuperSport Park, Centurion.

At what time will the South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd T20I start?

The South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd T20I will kick off at 9:30 pm (IST).

Where to watch the South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd T20I on TV?

The South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd T20I will be telecast on Sony Sports 18.

Where to watch the South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd T20I on OTT?

South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd T20I streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

Squads:

South Africa: Heinrich Klaasen (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Matthew Breetzke, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Patrick Kruger, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Dayyaan Galiem, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Andile Simelane, Rassie van der Dussen

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Omair Bin Yousuf, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim, Tayyab Tahir and Usman Khan