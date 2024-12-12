Durban, South Africa

South Africa’s Anrich Nortje has been ruled out of the upcoming white-ball series against Pakistan after injuring his toe. A statement released by Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Thursday (Dec 12) said that Nortje will miss the key series in the build-up to the Champions Trophy while also casting doubts on his availability in the SA20. On the other hand, Kagiso Rabada and David Miller are the key names back in the side’s ODI set-up.

Nortje ruled out of white-ball series

Having injured his toe, the speedster was initially ruled out for the opening contest, but scans confirmed he will have an extended spell out of the side. Nortje will consult an orthopaedic specialist to determine his recovery time. In his place, uncapped seamer Dayyaan Galiem has been added to South Africa's squad as a replacement for the two remaining matches on Friday and Saturday.

On the other hand, experienced players like David Miller and Kagiso Rabda have returned to the ODI squad with an eye on the Champions Trophy. The duo is joined by Henrich Klassen, Keshav Maharaj, and Tabraiz Shamsi. The major core of the side will play in the Champions Trophy as they prepare for the tournament in Pakistan (to be held in a hybrid model).

"The bowling line-up features one of the fastest in the game in KG, and this series offers another great opportunity for a young talent like Kwena to come in and learn first-hand from the best," Rob Walter, South Africa's white-ball coach, said. "In the batting department, we are thrilled to welcome back David and Heinrich, two of the most destructive players in the game. Overall, we are very pleased with this squad."

South Africa squad for ODI series against Pakistan

Temba Bavuma (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen.