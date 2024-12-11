Durban, South Africa

A power-packed innings by David Miller and a career-best all-round performance by George Linde took South Africa to an 11-run win in the first T20 international century against Pakistan at Kingsmead on Friday.

Miller slammed 82 off 40 balls with four fours and eight sixes and Linde hit a rapid 48 in a South African total of 183 for nine.

Left-arm spinner Linde followed up by taking four for 21.

Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan hit 74 and his team were still in with a chance of winning until he was caught off the second ball of the final over.

"It was almost the perfect comeback," said Linde after being ignored by successive South African selectors for more than three years.

Linde said he felt calm with both bat and ball – but he said he felt he "had to deliver a good performance" after missing the team bus to the ground. He needed a police escort to catch up.

Linde took two wickets in his final over and briefly had a hat-trick when Haris Rauf was given out leg before wicket before successfully reviewing the decision.

Rizwan said the individual performances of Miller and Linde was the difference between the teams.

Shaheen Shah Afridi led a disciplined Pakistan bowling attack, taking three for 22 – and reaching 100 wickets in T20 internationals.

Leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed took three for 37 despite being hit for three successive sixes by Miller.

Miller was in sublime form but the rest of South Africa’s top order failed, with only captain Heinrich Klaasen (12) reaching double figures.

Miller was sixth out with the total on 135 in the 14th over but Linde hit four sixes in a 24-ball innings – including three in the last over by Sufiyan Muqeem – to take South Africa to a respectable total.

