Pakistan rookie opener Saim Ayub suffered a severe ankle injury on day one of the New Year’s Test against South Africa at the Newlands in Cape Town. The youngster twisted his ankle, which left him in tears as the medical team stretched him off the ground to a nearby hospital for a checkup. The extent of his injury remains unclear.

The incident happened during the seventh of South Africa's first innings, when opener Ryan Rickelton edged one through the slips, seeing Ayub chasing the ball towards the third man. Jamal pulled it back only for Ayub, poised as a relay fielder, to lose his balance and twist his ankle. The youngster fell right away while holding his ankle in utter pain as the team physio rushed to check on him.

After the medical team checked him briefly on the boundary line, they put him on the stretcher and took him off, piling worry and misery on the already-down Pakistan Test side.

Things got worse when his replacement fielder Abdullah Shafique dropped a sitter, with Aiden Markram surviving a chance later on. That, however, did not cost Pakistan enough as Khurram Shahzad removed Markram two overs later.

Saim, the star!

Meanwhile, Saim had a breakout year (in 2024), having won the Player of the Series award for his twin hundreds against South Africa, a series they won 3-0.

Ayub was on song against Australia in the three-match ODIs, scoring 125 runs – the highest, with a strike rate of above 97. His scores of 42 and 82* were instrumental in helping Pakistan win the first ODI series Down Under since 2017.

Meanwhile, the left-handed batter remains an integral part of Pakistan’s ODI side, poised to play a crucial role in the forthcoming Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled for February-March.

Pakistan and the UAE will co-host the Champions Trophy 2025, with Pakistan playing all their matches in their country, while India will play its matches in Dubai, including the knockouts, should they qualify.

(With inputs from agencies)