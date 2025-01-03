Things seem to have gotten ugly following Rohit Sharma’s exclusion from the playing XI for the ongoing SCG Test. The latest reports have emerged suggesting that should Rohit decide against leading the team in One-Dayers, with the Champions Trophy 2025 looming, the BCCI has a backup option ready.

Rohit’s omission from the BGT decider shocked the cricket world, with everyone wondering what led to him opting out from playing the decisive Test. At the coin toss, the stand-in Indian captain, Jasprit Bumrah, revealed Rohit showed leadership skills by resting himself, knowing his form hadn’t helped India in the three matches he played in the series.

‘Our captain [Rohit Sharma] has shown his leadership as well. He's opted to rest in this game. "So, that shows that there's a lot of unity in our team. There's no selfishness. Whatever is in the team's best interest, we're looking to do that," Bumrah said at the toss.

However, his absence from the playing XI, and more so from the team sheet of 16 players, including the reserves and backups, fuelled speculations of his potential Test retirement following the conclusion of this Test.

Though neither Rohit, the board, nor anyone close to the dressing room has spilt beans on this, should Rohit decide to hang his boots across formats, the Men in Blue must have a new captain ready at the helm for the eight-team tournament.

Who replaces Rohit as new ODI captain?

Rohit announced his retirement from T20Is following winning the tournament in the Americas last year. Considering India’s home season and the action-packed schedule that awaits, including the away BGT and the Champions Trophy, Rohit decided to hold the top spot in the side in two formats.

Meanwhile, considering how quickly things changed overnight, with a dip in Rohit’s form, reflexes and leadership abilities, he remains far from being his best version, something which worries the new management.

An unnamed BCCI source has revealed that all-rounder Hardik Pandya emerges as the top yet best option to lead India in the Champions Trophy should Rohit announce his international retirement.

“Hardik has the knack for leading in high-pressure situations, and his experience as an all-rounder and leader makes him an ideal choice for an ICC tournament like the Champions Trophy," an unnamed BCCI source said, as quoted by MyKhel.

Though the source revealed that BCCI had zeroed in on two other options, Pandya’s credential keeps him ahead in the race.

“Gill needs more grooming to mature into a leader, and SKY’s ODI performances haven’t been convincing enough. Hardik remains the most balanced option to lead India in ODIs if Rohit is unavailable," the source added.

Meanwhile, Pakistan and the UAE will co-host the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. While Pakistan will play all its matches in their country, India’s games will take place in Dubai, including the knockouts, should they qualify.

The eight-team tournament will get underway on February 19 and ends on March 9.

(With inputs from agencies)