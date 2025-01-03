Steve Smith might take up captaincy duties for the upcoming two Tests against Sri Lanka starting January 29, per the latest reports. With regular Test skipper Pat Cummins likely to miss the last Test series of the current WTC cycle for the birth of his second child, Smith stays ahead in the race to lead the Test team.

Australia is currently involved in the ongoing fifth and final BGT Test against India at the SCG, leading the five-match series 2-1. Should they win this match, the hosts would qualify for the WTC Final 2025, playing South Africa in the summit clash at the Lord’s in June this year.

However, should they draw or lose to India, conceding the lead and the chance of winning back the coveted BGT trophy - last won ten years ago, Australia must win at least one of the two matches against Sri Lanka to ensure direct qualification.

According to a Code Sports report, Smith, who previously led Australia regularly until the infamous sandpaper gate in 2018, might wear the captain’s hat again. Though that instance saw him facing a ban for 12 months and being stripped from captaincy duties, Smith has led in the past, mostly filing up for Cummins’ absence.

Smith last led Australia during the previous BGT (in India) after Cummins missed the final two Tests following his mother’s demise.

Cummins on why he will miss Sri Lanka Tests

Cummins' mother’s death reshaped his priorities in life, as he explains what’s more important for him.

"In some ways it really makes you focus in on what I think is important. It's family, its enjoyment, it's trying to find joy in life and I think that's been a slight shift in the way I've approached playing and touring and it's just given me that real decluttering mindset,” Cummins said in a chat with the Daily Telegraph at the launch of the Pink Test against India.

"When you go out you just want to play well, and of course, there's going to be pressure, but you don't want to forget that what mum and dad used to say to us every time we went and played as kids, was to go and enjoy it. Try your best, but make sure you enjoy it. I try and remind myself of that every time I go on a tour or play.

"Whatever you choose to do there's always an opportunity cost. And I think in the last few years that's probably rung true. That is when you go away on a tour you are missing out on maybe family time or moments. That's a deliberate choice so make sure you are making the most of that tour or that game if that makes sense,” the Test captain added.

Meanwhile, Cummins was on top of India with his tactical changes on day one of the SCG Test, accounting for India’s another low first-inning score in this BGT.

He even picked two wickets of Washington Sundar and Captain Jasprit Bumrah in the first innings.

(With inputs from agencies)