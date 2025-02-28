SA vs ENG, Champions Trophy 2025 Live Streaming, Date-Time, Venue: England will look to close the Champions Trophy 2025 campaign on a high after enduring a tough run as they take on South Africa in their final group game. Having already faced elimination England will have pride at stake while South Africa eye the top spot in Group B. Ahead of the key clash between South Africa and England, here are all the details of the Champions Trophy 2025 clash.

Where to watch the South Africa vs England Champions Trophy 2025 match on TV?

The South Africa vs England Champions Trophy 2025 match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the South Africa vs England Champions Trophy 2025 match Live Streaming online on OTT?

The South Africa vs England Champions Trophy 2025 match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Which stadium will host the South Africa vs England Champions Trophy 2025 match?

The South Africa vs England Champions Trophy 2025 match will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi.

What time will the South Africa vs England Champions Trophy 2025 match start?

The South Africa vs England Champions Trophy 2025 match will start at 2:30 PM IST on Saturday (Mar 1) with the toss taking place at 2:00 PM IST.

Champions Trophy 2025: SA vs ENG Head-to-Head Stats

Overall: South Africa 34 wins, England 30 wins, no results 5

Champions Trophy 2025: SA vs ENG Pitch Report

Fast bowlers should get good help at the National Stadium in Karachi as South Africa and England look to make the most of the conditions. The pitch has historically favoured fast bowlers, so it will be interesting to see how it works on the match day.

Champions Trophy 2025: SA vs ENG Weather Report

The contest should go ahead without any rain interruption as both South Africa and England look to start on a winning note. The pleasant weather conditions should favour the bowlers, while the temperature would range between 25 and 30 degrees on the match day.

Champions Trophy 2025: SA vs ENG Squads

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Corbin Bosch. Travelling reserve: Kwena Maphaka.

England: Jos Buttler (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood.