Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma won their fourth ICC silverware each as India beat New Zealand for its third Champions Trophy title on Sunday (Mar 9) in Dubai, UAE. Virat and Rohit now have the most ICC titles for India, going past MS Dhoni who had three titles to his name.

Virat, before the Champions Trophy 2025, had won 2011 ODI World Cup, 2013 Champions Trophy and T20 World Cup 2024. Rohit, on the other hand, had won 2007 T20 World Cup, 2013 Champions Trophy and T20 World Cup 2024 before winning the Champions Trophy 2025.

MS Dhoni, the most successful India skipper, had won 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy. He's still the only skipper to win all three ICC title in white-ball format.

After the heartbreak of 2023 ODI World Cup Final loss against Australia at home - India have now won two back-to-back ICC titles with their most senior players stepping up in the crunch final game.

With the win, India now are the only team in the world cricket history to have won at least two titles in each of the white-ball tournaments - T20 World Cup, ODI World Cup and Champions Trophy.

They won the ODI World Cups in 1983 (Kapil Dev) and 2011 (MS Dhoni), T20 World Cup in 2007 (MS Dhoni) and 2024 (Rohit Sharma) and Champions Trophy in 2002 (Shared under Sourav Ganguly), 2013 (MS Dhoni) and 2025 (Rohit Sharma).

No other team except Australia has more than three ICC titles. The Kangaroos have won the ODI World Cup in 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2015 and 2023 plus T20 World Cup in 2021 and Champions Trophy in 2006 & 2009.

As for the Champions Trophy, this is the third time India have won this ICC title. They had previously shared it with Sri Lanka in 2002 under Sourav Ganguly and won it in 2013 under Dhoni.