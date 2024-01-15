Returning Sri Lanka all-rounder Angelo Mathews hits out at former selectors for keeping him out of T20 side

Angelo Mathews, who made a return to Sri Lanka's T20 side with a bang in the first match against Zimbabwe, has hit out at former selectors for keeping him out of the team. Mathews, who won Player of the Match for his unbeaten 46 on Sunday (Jan 13) in Colombo, was playing his first T20I since 2021. Mathews' innings helped the island nation chase down 144 despite some hiccups and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series with a three-wicket win.

Talking after the game, Mathews said that his exclusion from the T20Is was driven by agendas and no proper reason was given to him by the Pramodya Wickramasinghe-led selection panel.

"In the last two Lanka Premier League (LPL) seasons I batted and bowled well, but unfortunately I wasn't selected for the T20 World Cups, and I wasn't given reasons for that," Mathews said after winning the Player-of-the-Match trophy. "If you take decisions that are driven by agendas, these kinds of things can happen - we haven't even qualified for the Champions Trophy.

"But one thing I believe is that if you train and play wholeheartedly, you can create an environment for yourself where you can perform. I kept my efforts up over the last couple of years. I think I can play for a little while longer," he added.

The newly-appointed selection committee headed by Upul Tharanga, however, has Mathews in its plans for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

"The communication with me and the new selectors is quite clear. They asked me what my plans were for the future and [told me] their plans as well. We had a very good discussion. They said that I'm in their plans for the T20 World Cup, and if I could bowl a few overs. I said: 'Absolutely - if I can help the team in any way'," said Mathews.

As for the match, skipper Sikandar Raza led the charge for Zimbabwe with 42-ball 62 but couldn't get much support from others. Maheesh Theekshana and new Sri Lanka skipper Wanindu Hasaranga bowled the spells of 2/16 and 2/19, respectively to keep the visitors in check at 143/5 in 20 overs.

During the chase, Sri Lanka were in a spot of bother with six wickets down for 83 runs, but Mathews kept the innings going along with former skipper Dasun Shanaka (unbeaten 26 off 18). It was, however, Dushmantha Chameera, who scored the final six runs off the last two balls to take the team home after Mathews got out on the fourth ball of the last over.