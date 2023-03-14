Ravi Ashwin tries trolling Cheteshwar Pujara, batsman comes back with CHEEKY reply | See Post
Ravi Ashwin also won his 10th Man-of-the-Series award for taking 25 wickets in the series across four Tests while Jadeja also picked 22 wickets, including a seven-wicket haul in the second innings of Australia in Delhi.
The Border-Gavaskar series ended after a dull day of Test cricket in Ahmedabad on the final day of the final Test and India took the series 2-1. Skippers Rohit Sharma and Steve Smith decided to call the Test off shortly after Tea soon after India completed minimum number of overs to be bowled.
The Indian skipper, however, ensured a moment of laugh for everyone on the ground and those watching from home as he tossed the ball up to opening batsman Shubman Gill and modern-day 'The Wall' Cheteshwar Pujara. Shubman Gill tried 1.1 overs of off-spin while Pujara bowled an over of leg-breaks.
India's premier off-spinner Ravi Ashwin, however, took a cheeky dig at Pujara in a tweet.
"Main kya karu? Job chod du?' (What should I do? Quit my job?)," wrote Ashwin in a playful manner with a picture of Pujara. Have a look at the tweet below:
Main kya karu? Job chod du? 😂 pic.twitter.com/R0mJqnALJ6— Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) March 13, 2023
Ashwin's comment was inspired by a very popular social-media with the same caption that had been viral for a long time in the past. Pujara also replied to Ashwin in the same manner with the following tweet:
Nahi. This was just to say thank you for going 1 down in Nagpur 😂 https://t.co/VbE92u6SXz— Cheteshwar Pujara (@cheteshwar1) March 13, 2023
India, however, won the series in the end with Ravi Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja being two most prolific bowlers for them.
Ravi Ashwin also won his 10th Man-of-the-Series award for taking 25 wickets in the series across four Tests while Jadeja also picked 22 wickets, including a seven-wicket haul in the second innings of Australia in Delhi which effectively ensured an unassailable lead for India.
Talking about the batsmen, Cheteshwar Pujara, who played his 100th Test for India in Delhi, had a quiet series as he managed just 140 runs in six innings at an average of 28 with one fifty-plus score.
Shubman Gill, who came as a replacement of KL Rahul for the last two Tests, scored 154 runs in three innings at an average of 51.33, including a century in the final Test. It was his 128 in the final Test that helped India post a total of 571/9 in first innings in Ahmedabad.