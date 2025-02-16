Yashasvi Jaiswal has been ruled out of Mumbai's Ranji Trophy semi-final against Vidarbha, set to begin on Monday in Nagpur, after sustaining a right ankle injury during training.

Advertisment

Having named in India's Champions Trophy 2025 squad, Jaiswal was later replaced by Varun Chakaravarthy in a last-minute change to the final 15-member touring side. Though included as a non-travelling reserve, Jaiswal is now expected to return home to recover.

Also Read: Champions Trophy 2025: Former India cricketer pinpoints Pakistan’s achilles' heel

Mumbai has decided not to name a replacement for Jaiswal in the semi-final, confident that their existing squad depth, which includes Ajinkya Rahane, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, and Shardul Thakur, will suffice. Notably, Dube, another non-travelling reserve for India's Champions Trophy squad, could be called up to Dubai if the need arises.

Advertisment

A regular in India’s Test squad, Jaiswal made his ODI debut against England earlier this month in Nagpur, stepping in for Virat Kohli, who was sidelined with a knee issue. Jaiswal managed 15 runs in that match.

This Ranji Trophy season, Jaiswal has played just one game, against Jammu and Kashmir, where he scored 4 and 26 in the two innings. Mumbai lost that match by five wickets.

Defending champions Mumbai have endured a challenging campaign this year. They narrowly advanced to the quarterfinals and then faced a tense battle against Haryana, ultimately saved by their lower order in the first innings.

Advertisment

The semi-final against Vidarbha is a rematch of last year’s final. Vidarbha enters the clash in formidable form, having won seven of their eight games this season. They booked their semi-final spot with a commanding 198-run victory over Tamil Nadu in the quarterfinal.

Mumbai squad

Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Ayush Mhatre, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Amogh Bhatkal, Suryakumar Yadav, Siddhesh Lad, Shivam Dube, Akash Anand (wicket-keeper), Hardik Tamore (wicket-keeper), Suryansh Shedge, Shardul Thakur, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Mohit Avasthi, Sylvester D'Souza, Royston Dias, Atharva Ankolekar, Harsh Tanna.