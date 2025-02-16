As the date nears for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, cricket pundits are analysing the strengths and weaknesses of the competing teams, with Pakistan—the defending champions—drawing particular attention.

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra shared his insights, highlighting a recurring issue that could haunt Pakistan in the tournament: Their vulnerability under pressure.

Chopra, known for his sharp cricketing analysis, pointed out that while Pakistan possesses immense talent and the ability to produce sensational victories, their perennial inconsistency remains a concern. He noted that this has been a longstanding issue for the team, where moments of brilliance are often accompanied by shocking collapses. “Pakistan’s unpredictability makes them dangerous, but it also makes them vulnerable,” Chopra said on his YouTube channel, saying that mental strength and handling crunch situations could be decisive factors in the marquee tournament.

One of the key aspects Chopra stressed on was Pakistan's tendency to crack in high-pressure games, a pattern that has been observed in several ICC tournaments. Despite their capability to defeat top teams, the squad has often struggled to maintain composure in knockout matches. This psychological hurdle, according to Chopra, is a 'perennial weakness' that the team must address if they hope to defend their title.

Will Pakistan be a formidable opponent?

A major test for Pakistan will come on February 23, when they face arch-rivals India in a highly anticipated match in Dubai. Given the intense history between the two teams, the contest will not only test Pakistan's cricketing skills but also their mental fortitude. Chopra hinted that this clash could set the tone for the rest of their campaign, serving as a barometer of whether they have overcome their mental fragility.

Beyond individual games, the larger question for Pakistan remains their ability to string together consistent performances throughout the tournament. The Champions Trophy, known for its competitive format, leaves little room for error, and even a single lapse could prove costly. Chopra advised that, for Pakistan to truly dominate, they must couple their raw talent with strategic discipline and a steely mindset.

As the countdown to the Champions Trophy continues, cricket fans and analysts alike will be watching closely to see if Pakistan can rise above their historical shortcomings and prove themselves as not just unpredictable, but formidable opponents.

