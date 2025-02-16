Tim Southee, a stalwart of New Zealand cricket, will find himself in an unfamiliar position during the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025—watching from the sidelines rather than playing. The former Blackcaps bowler and captain announced his retirement from international cricket at the end of 2024, meaning both he and Trent Boult will be absent as New Zealand aims to reclaim the trophy they last won in 2000.

Despite the relatively inexperienced fast-bowling attack, Southee is optimistic about his former team’s chances in Pakistan. The Blackcaps’ recent victory in the Tri-Nation Series, which served as a warm-up for the tournament, left a strong impression on him.

“The way the team has played, with different guys stepping up, shows a great mix of experience and exciting young talent," Southee remarked. "The Tri-Nation Series has provided valuable experience and momentum heading into the Champions Trophy. Getting accustomed to the conditions in Pakistan can only be beneficial."

Key to New Zealand’s prospects will be Kane Williamson and captain Mitchell Santner. Williamson, back in form with crucial contributions in the Tri-Nation Series, brings a calming presence and a seasoned understanding of match situations.

“It’s great to see Kane with some scores under his belt," Southee said. "He’s pure class, and even though he hasn’t played much one-day cricket recently, he looked completely in control. That ability to read the game and stay composed is what sets top batters apart."

'Santer is a skillful bowler'

Southee also praised Santner’s leadership, describing him as a calm and thoughtful captain who leads by example across all facets of the game.

“Mitch has done a fantastic job," he noted. "He’s a skilful bowler, a sharp fielder, and a more-than-capable batter. I experienced his captaincy toward the end of my career, and he thinks about the game well. I’m sure he’ll lead from the front."

While Williamson and Santner provide the backbone of experience, the spotlight will also be on emerging stars like fast bowler Will O’Rourke and all-rounder Nathan Smith. O’Rourke, who claimed four wickets in the Tri-Nation final, has impressed in both Test and limited-overs formats.

“It’s different not having Trent and myself at an ICC event, but it’s exciting to see this new group take the stage," Southee said. “Will has the attributes to succeed at the international level—pace, bounce, and a desire to keep improving. The exposure to these conditions in Pakistan will be invaluable for him."

Southee also highlighted Smith’s confidence and self-belief, traits he sees as essential at the top level. “Will is a man of few words but listens and learns. Nathan has a real confidence about him, and you need that in international cricket. Both are still growing, and I’m sure they’ll be massive assets for New Zealand for years to come."

As the Champions Trophy approaches, Southee remains hopeful that the Blackcaps can replicate the success of the 2000 squad.

“New Zealand has a strong track record in ICC events—they’re always in the mix. In a tournament like this, if you get on a roll, anything can happen. I’d love to see the team there at the end, lifting the trophy," he concluded.