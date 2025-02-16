Pakistan cricket team's vice-captain, Salman Ali Agha, has emphasized that clinching the ICC Champions Trophy holds greater significance than merely defeating arch-rival India in a single match. In a recent interview on the PCB Podcast, Salman expressed his excitement about Pakistan hosting the prestigious tournament and the prospect of lifting the trophy in his hometown, Lahore.

"I am excited for the Champions Trophy as Pakistan hosting an ICC event is special. Being from Lahore, lifting the trophy in my hometown would be a dream come true for me. The Pakistan team has the potential to win it," Salman stated.

Addressing the much-anticipated clash against India, scheduled for February 23 in Dubai, Salman acknowledged the unique atmosphere of the rivalry but stressed the importance of focusing on the ultimate goal—winning the tournament.

'We want to win the match against India'

"The atmosphere during the India-Pakistan match remains very different. As they say, it is the biggest game in the world. But the thing is, that is just one game; winning the Champions Trophy is more important than winning that one game," he remarked.

Salman further elaborated, "If we beat India but don't win the Champions Trophy, there's no benefit. Even if, God forbid, we lose that match but go on to win the Champions Trophy, that would be the biggest achievement for me."

While emphasizing the team's broader objectives, Salman also expressed a strong desire to perform well against India. "We all want to win the India match, and we will try our best to achieve that. I will also strive to give my best performance against them," he added.

As the tournament approaches, Salman's focus underscores Pakistan's commitment to prioritizing the championship title over individual match victories.

(With inputs from agencies)