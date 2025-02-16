Additional tickets for the three-group stage India matches and semi-final 1 at the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy which are taking place in Dubai, UAE will go on sale today.

Advertisment

Demand for Champions Trophy tickets remain high and fans will be able to purchase limited tickets when they go on general sale today, Sunday, 16 February at 1:30 PM IST onwards.

Fans will be able to purchase tickets for the opening match in Dubai on 20 February between Bangladesh and India, the Pakistan versus India clash on 23 February and India’s final group stage match against New Zealand on 2 March. There are also limited tickets available for semi-final 1 taking place on 4 March.

Tickets can be purchased online here.

Advertisment

ICC Men’s Champions Trophy Final tickets – to be played on Sunday 9 March - will be available for purchase following the conclusion of the first semi-final in Dubai.

The thrilling two-week competition will see the world’s top eight teams put it all on the line in 15 intense matches across 19 days, with every match counting in the pursuit of the iconic white jackets.

ICC announces hike of $3,600,000 in Champions Trophy prize money

Advertisment

The ICC has announced that the total prize money will be $6.9 million - a staggering 53 per cent increase ($3.6 million or INR 31 crore approx) in comparison to the 2017 edition as eight teams brace to face each other in the tournament. The teams are divided into two groups of four, with the top two teams from each group going into the semi-final.

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 runners-up will take home $1.12 million or INR 9.5 crore approx, while the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 losing semi-finalists will take home $560,000 or INR 5 crore approx.

The eight-team tournament, happening for the first time since 2017, is set to begin on February 19 in Pakistan. India, meanwhile will play all its matches in Dubai.

(With inputs from agencies)