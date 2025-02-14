ICC Champions trophy Prize Money: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced a hike for more than 50 per cent in prize money for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025. The eight-team tournament, happening for the first time since 2017, is set to begin on February 19 in Pakistan. India, meanwhile will play all its matches in Dubai.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Prize Money: All details

The ICC has announced that the total prize money will be $6.9 million - a staggering 53 per cent increase ($3.6 million or INR 31 crore approx) in comparison to the 2017 edition as eight teams brace to face each other in the tournament. The teams are divided into two groups of four, with the top two teams from each group going into the semi-final.

How much prize money will ICC Champions Trophy winners receive?

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 winners will take home $2.24 million or INR 19 crore approx.

How much prize money will ICC Champions Trophy runners-up receive?

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 runners-up will take home $1.12 million or INR 9.5 crore approx.

How much prize money will ICC Champions Trophy losing semi-finalists receive?

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 losing semi-finalists will take home $560,000 or INR 5 crore approx.

How much prize money will teams get for finishing fifth and sixth in the ICC Champions Trophy?

The teams will get $350,000 each or INR 3 crore for finishing fifth or sixth in the ICC Champions Trophy.

How much prize money will teams get for finishing seventh and eighth in the ICC Champions Trophy?

The teams will get $140,000 each or INR 1.21 crore for finishing fifth or sixth in the ICC Champions Trophy.

How much teams will get for each group-stage win in the Champions Trophy?

The teams will win $34,000 or INR 3 million on each group stage victory. Each team will play three group stage matches in the tournament before the semi-finals begin.

($1 = INR 85)