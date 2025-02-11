Vidarbha, Mumbai, and Gujarat stormed into the Ranji Trophy semifinals with commanding victories over Tamil Nadu, Haryana, and Saurashtra, respectively, on Tuesday (Feb 11).

Advertisment

Vidarbha crush Tamil Nadu by 198 Runs

Riding on seamer Nachiket Bhute’s three-wicket haul and Yash Rathod’s well-crafted century, Vidarbha sealed a 198-run victory over Tamil Nadu in Nagpur.

Set a mammoth target of 401, Tamil Nadu’s batting lineup crumbled under pressure, getting bowled out for 202 in 61.1 overs. Bhute (3/19) and left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey (3/40) played crucial roles in dismantling Tamil Nadu’s chase. Despite resistance from Pradosh Ranjan Paul (53 off 95 balls) and a fighting 57 from tail-ender Sonu Yadav, Tamil Nadu never looked in contention. Also Read: 'Rohit Sharma is a...', says West Indies batter & 2004 Champions Trophy winner



Earlier, Vidarbha resumed the day with a 297-run lead and added 103 runs before getting bowled out for 272 in 92.3 overs. Rathod’s patient 112 off 213 balls, supported by Harsh Dubey’s 64, ensured a commanding lead. Tamil Nadu’s Sai Kishore (5/78) put up a fight, but his effort went in vain as Vidarbha continued their dominant run in the tournament.

Advertisment

Brief scores: Vidarbha 353 & 272 in 92.3 overs (Yash Rathod 112, Harsh Dubey 64; Sai Kishore 5/78) beat Tamil Nadu 225 & 202 in 61.1 overs (Pradosh Ranjan Paul 53, Sonu Yadav 57; Nachiket Bhute 3/19, Harsh Dubey 3/40) by 198 runs.

Rahane, Dias star in Mumbai’s 152-Run win over Haryana

Defending champions Mumbai completed a fine comeback to defeat Haryana by 152 runs in Kolkata, thanks to a determined century by skipper Ajinkya Rahane and a five-wicket haul from pacer Royston Dias.

Advertisment

Rahane, resuming on 88, reached his 41st first-class century, scoring 108 off 180 balls, guiding Mumbai to 339 in their second innings. With an overall lead of 353, Mumbai’s bowlers took charge, dismissing Haryana for 201 in 57.3 overs.

Left-arm pacer Dias (5/39) and Shardul Thakur (3/26) were the wreckers-in-chief as Haryana collapsed despite a resilient sixth-wicket partnership between Lakshay Dalal (64) and Sumit Kumar (62). The duo stitched a 90-run stand, briefly frustrating Mumbai, but Rahane’s sharp captaincy and key bowling changes ensured Mumbai’s victory.

Brief scores: Mumbai 315 & 339 in 85.3 overs (Ajinkya Rahane 108, Suryakumar Yadav 70, Shivam Dube 48) beat Haryana 201 in 57.3 overs (Lakshay Dalal 64, Sumit Kumar 62; Royston Dias 5/39, Shardul Thakur 3/26) by 152 runs.

Gujarat dominate Saurashtra

Gujarat showcased a stellar all-round performance to crush Saurashtra by an innings and 98 runs in Rajkot.

Pacer duo Priyajit Jadeja (4/32) and Arzan Nagwaswalla (3/54) ran through Saurashtra’s second innings, bowling them out for 197. Saurashtra, who needed 295 to make Gujarat bat again, failed to mount any resistance despite opener Harvik Desai’s fighting 54.

Earlier, Gujarat posted a massive 511 in their first innings, putting the defending champions on the back foot from the start. India batter Cheteshwar Pujara fell cheaply for 2, and Sheldon Jackson (27) ended his professional cricket career with a disappointing outing as his team bowed out of the tournament.