West Indies legend Chris Gayle has thrown his support behind India skipper Rohit Sharma, calling him a 'world-class' batter who is poised to deliver big performances in the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025, set to be played later this month in Pakistan and Dubai.

Rohit, who faced a lean patch in the Test series against New Zealand (home) and Australia (away), struggled in the first ODI against England in Nagpur. However, he roared back to form with a match-winning 119-run knock in India's four-wicket victory in Cuttack on Sunday.

During his 32nd ODI century, Rohit hammered seven sixes, surpassing Gayle to become the second-most six-hitter in ODI cricket with 338 maximums.

"Rohit is a world-class player. He has multiple double-centuries in ODIs. He’s the Hitman and now holds the record for the most sixes in ODI cricket. He just scored a century the other day. I know he had a tough Test series, but great players always bounce back," Gayle was quoted to IANS.

Rohit Sharma on His Comeback

Speaking after his century in Cuttack, Rohit acknowledged his form and credited his mindset for helping him regain his touch. "When you’ve played for years and scored so many runs, it means something," Rohit said in a BCCI video.

"I’ve been in this game long enough to understand what’s required of me. It’s just about going out there and playing my game. Today was one of those days where I did what I do best. One or two knocks don’t change my mindset—I just focus on giving my best every time I step onto the field."

After the third ODI in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, India will shift their focus to the Champions Trophy, where they will face Bangladesh in Dubai on February 20.

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is all set to start from February 19 in Pakistan. This is the first time since 1996 ODI World Cup that Pakistan are hosting an ICC tournament.They had co-hosted the 1996 ODI WC along with India and Sri Lanka.

