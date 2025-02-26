A disastrous mix-up between Karun Nair (86) and Danish Malewar (138*) denied the former a well-deserved century, but the duo's resilient partnership helped Vidarbha reach 254/4 at stumps on Day 1 of the Ranji Trophy final against Kerala at the VCA Stadium on Wednesday.

After Kerala's seamers reduced the hosts to 24/3, Nair and Malewar staged a remarkable recovery, stitching together a 215-run stand for the fourth wicket across 414 deliveries. Their watchful yet assertive batting laid a solid foundation for Vidarbha in the summit clash.

However, the partnership ended unexpectedly when a misjudged single call saw Nair get run out, just 14 runs shy of his hundred. The dismissal came in the 82nd over, shortly after Kerala opted for the second new ball.

Eden Apple Tom's delivery outside off-stump swung sharply, slipping past both wicketkeeper Mohammed Azharuddeen and first slip. Seizing the opportunity for a quick run, both batters set off, but Rohan Kunnummal's sharp fielding from second slip caught Nair short of his crease. The veteran batter vented his frustration by throwing his bat, but his gritty 188-ball knock, featuring eight fours and a six, had already played a crucial role in Vidarbha's recovery.

Malewar, 21, continued his impressive debut season, remaining unbeaten on 138 off 259 balls with 14 boundaries and two sixes. His innings, marked by authoritative strokes on both sides of the wicket, built on his recent form following scores of 75 and 79 in the knockout stages.

Earlier, Kerala's seamers exploited the green pitch to perfection. MD Nidheesh (2/33) struck with the second ball of the match, trapping Parth Rekhade lbw. Darshan Nalkande's painstaking 21-ball stay ended with a soft dismissal, while Dhruv Shorey (16) edged behind chasing a wide delivery from Eden Apple Tom.

Despite the early blows, Vidarbha's fightback has left them in a commanding position heading into Day 2.

Brief scores:

Vidarbha: 254/4 in 86 overs (Danish Malewar 138*, Karun Nair 86; MD Nidheesh 2/33) vs Kerala.