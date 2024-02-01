Prithvi Shaw declared fit to play for Mumbai in ongoing Ranji Trophy season

Opening India batter Prithvi Shaw has been declared fit to take part in the upcoming Ranji Trophy (India's premier domestic tournament) games. Shaw had suffered an injury during his stint with English county Northamptonshire and hasn't played competitive cricket since last six months. A Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), however, has said that the batter is now fit enough to take part in the Ranji Trophy for Mumbai.

“He has been declared fit and can take part in the Ranji Trophy games. The BCCI has informed the MCA (Mumbai Cricket Association) about it,” a BCCI official confirmed as reported by the news outlet The Indian Express. His first assignment could be as soon as on Friday (Feb 2) when Mumbai take on Bengal in Kolkata.

Shaw was in fine touch, having scored 244 and 125 not out, before getting injured. An MRI done after the injury revealed a grade-II tear of posterior cruciate ligament for Shaw who now has been batting in the nets at National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

Shaw is trying to make a comeback to the Indian cricket team since making his debut in 2018. The Mumbai batter has played five Tests, six ODIs and one T20I so far. Shaw was once considered a strong contender for India opener slot but lack of form over last couple of seasons has left him hanging.