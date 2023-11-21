Premier League: British MP Ian Byrne takes Everton points deduction case to parliament with early day motion

British Member of Parliament Ian Byrne has taken Everton football club’s points deduction case into the parliament as the Premier League side continues to fight off-field. Everton, on Friday (Nov 17) were sanctioned for Financial Fair Play (FFP) that saw the club hit with a 10-point deduction in the Premier League season. To fight the case, Byrne, Labour MP for West Derby will lay an early day motion (EDM) in the House of Commons on Tuesday.

Everton's case in parliament

On Friday, authorities in England found Everton guilty of a breach of profit and sustainability rules that saw them face the sanction. This has resulted in the club slipping down to 19th in the Premier League with only goal difference separating them from bottom-placed Burnley. The point’s deduction has seen Everton embroiled in another relegation fight having narrowly avoided relegation in the last two seasons.

In the motion, Byrne requested the "suspension of all proceedings and sanctions made by the Commission until the regulator makes its determination".

He added: "This House condemns the grossly unjust points deduction imposed on Everton Football Club by a Premier League commission.

"A punishment lacking any legal or equitable foundation or justification for the level of sanction and notes that financial, not sporting penalties, for far more severe breaches, have been applied.

"[The motion] declares that sporting sanctions unfairly punish supporters and notices the improper dismissal of extraordinary mitigating circumstances outlined by Everton."

What is the current scenario?

The British government has been in hot water with the fans for an independent regulator in football and announced plans for the same in February this year. With Everton now sanctioned with a point deduction, Byrne has now urged the necessity to implement an independent regulator in football. The plans for the same were outlined by King Charles III when he spoke earlier in the year.