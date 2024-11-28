Canberra, Australia

PM XI vs IND A Live Streaming, Date-Time, Venue: After taking 1-0 lead in the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India will play against Prime Ministers XI starting on Saturday (Nov. 30). The Indian team will be boosted by the return of skipper Rohit Sharma as they prepare for the second Test in Adelaide. Ahead of the opening contest between Prime Minister XI vs India A, here are all the details of the contest, including live streaming, squads and others.

Advertisment

When is the Prime Ministers XI vs India A 2-day match?

The Prime Ministers XI vs India A 2-day match will start on Saturday (Nov 30).

Which stadium will host the Prime Ministers XI vs India A 2-day match?

Advertisment

The Prime Ministers XI vs India A 2-day match will be played at the Manuka Oval in Canberra.

What time will the Prime Ministers XI vs India A 2-day match start?

The Prime Ministers XI vs India A 2-day match will start at 2:40 PM local time (9:10 AM IST) with the toss taking place at 2:10 PM local time (8:40 AM IST).

Advertisment

Where to watch the Prime Ministers XI vs India A 2-day match on TV?

The Prime Ministers XI vs India A 2-day match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India.

ALSO READ | BGT: 'Virat Kohli could've a big series,' Former India coach Rahul Dravid issues stern warning to Australia

Where to watch the Prime Ministers XI vs India A 2-day LIVE Streaming online on OTT?

The Prime Ministers XI vs India A 2-day match will be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.

Squads:

Prime Ministers XI: Jack Edwards (c), Charlie Anderson, Mahli Beardman, Scott Boland, Jack Clayton, Aidan O'Connor, Ollie Davies, Jayden Goodwin, Sam Harper, Hanno Jacobs, Sam Konstas, Lloyd Pope, Matthew Renshaw, Jem Ryan.

India A: Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar. Reserves: Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed, Yash Dayal.