Pakistan will look to bounce back from their disappointing Champions Trophy 2025 campaign as they take on New Zealand in a five-match T20I series followed by ODI series. The series starting on Mar 16 comes a week after the Champions Trophy final defeat against India for New Zealand. But now the Kiwis will look to put behind the disappointment.

Ahead of the key series between New Zealand and Pakistan, here is all you need to know about the tournament including live streaming, time, date and other details.

When will the Pakistan tour of New Zealand begin?

Pakistan tour of New Zealand will begin on Sunday (Mar 16) with the white ball tour ending on April 5.

What will be the match timings of the New Zealand vs Pakistan Tests, according to Indian Standard Time (IST)?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan T20Is will begin at 6:45 AM IST and 2:15 PM local time while the ODIs will begin at 3:30 AM IST and 11:00 AM local time.

At what time will the toss take place during the New Zealand vs Pakistan series?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan toss will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play, i.e. 6:45 AM IST for T20Is and 3:00 AM for ODIs.

When will the New Zealand vs Pakistan white-ball series begin?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan white-ball series will begin on Sunday (Mar 16).

Which TV channels will telecast New Zealand vs Pakistan matches in India?

Sony Sports Network will ve broadcasting the New Zealand vs Pakistan matches in India.

How to watch the live streaming of New Zealand vs Pakistan matches in India?

Sony LIV will livestream stream New Zealand vs Pakistan matches in India.

Schedule for New Zealand vs Pakistan T20I Series

1st T20I – Sunday, March 16, Christchurch

2nd T20I – Tuesday, March 18, Dunedin

3rd T20I – Friday, March 21, Auckland

4th T20I – Sunday, March 23, Mount Maunganui

5th T20I – Wednesday, March 26, Wellington

Schedule for New Zealand vs Pakistan ODI Series

1st ODI – Saturday, March 29, Napier

2nd ODI – Wednesday, April 2, Hamilton

3rd ODI – Saturday, April 5, Mount Maunganui