Karachi, Pakistan

Pakistan announced on Tuesday that two Tests against the West Indies next month will take place back-to-back in Multan. They will be the West Indies' first Tests in Pakistan for 19 years and will take place on January 17-21 and 25-29.

The matches will count towards the World Test Championship though both teams are out of contention to reach the final.

West Indies Tour of Pakistan:

January 10-12: Warm-up v Pakistan Shaheens, Rawalpindi

January 17-12: First Test, Multan

January 25-29: Second Test, Multan

