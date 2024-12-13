Adelaide, Australia

Pakistan Cricket has nowhere to hide. Already struggling to retain Champions Trophy 2025 hosting rights, the PCB has a new problem midway into the South African tour.

Advertisment

Following weeks of uncertainties over his role in the leadership group, Test head coach Jason Gillespie has resigned from his post, the board confirmed late on Thursday night.

The former Australian quick refused to board the flight to South Africa from Adelaide (6 AM local time), informing the PCB of no intention of boarding it, instead deciding to walk away from the stranded relationship with the board over continued changes within the team and the coaching staff.

ALSO READ: BGT: Josh Hazlewood returns from injury as Australia announces playing XI for Gabba Test

Advertisment

Aaqib Javed will replace Gillespie as an interim Test coach, having held a similar position of the white-ball teams.

Earlier last month, ESPNcricinfo first reported that Gillespie is done in his role as Pakistan’s head coach; the PCB refuted the story soon after, claiming he will continue to hold the post till the two away Tests against the Proteas. Though the board decided against bringing transparency between the two over his contract extension and roles, their relationship went from bad to worse following high-performance red-ball coach Tim Nielsen’s exit.

Considering Gillespie's point of view, he felt offended and disrespected by the PCB for not consulting him before taking this call, leaving him frustrated and seeking an immediate exit.

Advertisment

On the other hand, Nielsen admitted enjoying his role and looking forward to the South Africa and West Indies series, but the board decided to part ways with him.

Gillespie's resignation saved PCB money

Although it remains unclear if the PCB persuaded Gillespie to travel to South Africa, a source close to the information confirmed that the Pakistan Board made no contact with him over the past day. That, however, was the breaking point of a fractured relationship between the two.

Moreover, Gillespie’s resignation has spared the PCB from paying out the entirety of the remainder of his contract, as the board would have to pay had they decided to sack him.

Meanwhile, Javed, who is the interim head coach across all formats, also holds a position in the selection panel.

Pakistan will play two Tests, first in Centurion on December 26 and second at Newlands in Cape Town on January 3 next year.

The visitors currently trail (by 0-1) in the T20I series, with the second match scheduled for Friday (Dec 13) in Centurion.

(With inputs from agencies)