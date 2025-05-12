Virat Kohli, India’s most iconic modern-day cricketer, dropped the bombshell on Monday (12 May), announcing his retirement from Test cricket, the format he loved the most. The moment he shared the news on Instagram, the social media went crazy. Within just 25 minutes, the post stormed past 3 million likes. At the time of writing, it had touched 10 million likes.

Such is the aura. Such is the legacy of King Kohli.

Kohli’s announcement was short, emotional, and powerful. A photograph of him in whites, holding his bat, with a caption that read "As I step away from this format, it’s not easy — but it feels right. I’ve given it everything I had, and it’s given me back so much more than I could’ve hoped for................................."I’ll always look back at my Test career with a smile.#269, signing off." Kohli wrote on Instagram.

The fans knew this day would come, but not this soon. They all believed he had for Test cricket left him.

What followed was a digital storm. Hashtags like #ViratKohli𓃵, #TestCricket, "END OF AN ERA" started trending within minutes. From celebrities to fellow cricketers, the tribute posts began pouring in.

Wishes pour in for Virat Kohli

"Biggest brand of the modern cricket era who gave it all for cricket’s oldest format. Test cricket owes that debt to Virat Kohli wrote R Ashwin, former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar wrote on X. The entire cricket fraternity stood up for the King’s final bow. Even India's head coach Gautam Gambhir wrote on X, "A man with lion’s passion! Will miss u cheeks…."

For over 14 years, Kohli’s hunger, aggression, and unmatched consistency have defined Indian Test cricket. From being the fiery youngster to the leader who made India invincible at home and fearless overseas.

This wasn’t just a retirement. This was the end of a chapter that millions weren’t ready to close.

And as his post continues to break the internet, one thing remains clear, Kohli may have left the Test field, but his impact can never be forgotten. It’s immortal, and no one can ever come close to that. Test cricket owns debt to Virat Kohli.