ODI World Cup: Australia, Afghanistan register win in warm-ups, India vs Netherlands washed out

The ODI World Cup 2023 warm-up games got over on October 3 with Australia and Afghanistan registering wins against Pakistan and Sri Lanka, respectively in a last attempt to tune up their preparations. The game between India and Netherlands in Thiruvananthapuram was, however, washed out. It was the second time in a week that the hosts India couldn't play in warm-up after their first such game against England in Guwahati was also washed out.

Australia, however, managed to beat Pakistan in a high-scoring thriller in Hyderabad. Batting first, the Aussies scored 351/7 in 50 overs with each batter getting a start or more apart from Alex Carey. For the Kangaroos, Glenn Maxwell scored 77 and Cameron Green score a 50 while Josh Inglis managed 48 off 30 and opener David Warner also scored 48.

Pakistan's Usama Mir was the pick of the bowlers with two wickets as Shaheen Afridi went wicketless in his six overs. Chasing the total, Men in Green were 83/4 before Iftikhar Ahmed and Babar Azam put together a 144-run partnership at a rapid pace. Pak kept losing wickets at regular intervals after that and eventually folded out for 337 in 47.4 overs - losing the game by 14 runs.

Afghanistan take down Sri Lanka

In the other match, Afghanistan overcame a brilliant 158 by Sri Lanka skipper Kusal Mendis. Despite Medis' heroics, the 1996 World Cup winners could post only 294 in 46.2 overs. Mohammad Nabi took four wickets for Afghanistan to put a check on run-rate in late-middle overs.

Afghans were cruising along nicely before the rain interruption and they got a revised target of 257 runs in 42 overs. Already on top of the things with Rahmanullah Gurbaz's 119 off 92 balls and Rahmat Shah's 93, Afghanistan reached the target in 38.1 overs with six wickets to spare.