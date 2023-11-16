Australia will have a shot at glory in the ODI World Cup final on Sunday (Nov 19) after they booked their place in the summit clash against India with a three-wicket win over South Africa. Architect-in-chief of the win, Travis Head was at his best at the Eden Gardens with both bat and ball as produced a 62-run knock coupled with a brace of wickets. Chosen the Player of the Match, he opened up on the challenge while batting as it was a difficult wicket to bat while spinners were in business. Australia won a nail-biting contest in Kolkata to secure a place in the final of the #CWC23 👏#SAvAUS 📝: https://t.co/1iPjdYnIe3 pic.twitter.com/NPjiWIDTGT — ICC (@ICC) November 16, 2023 × Head reflects on challenge

“Didn't move from the seat for the last part. We knew how it was going to play, we had three or four days here. We haven't seen such spin, we knew we had to battle. I thought I wasn't going to be here (after the hand injury), but I am happy to contribute for Australia, nice to be here. Straight as they came (Klaasen dismissal),” Head said while speaking in the POTM presentation.

It was a close call between the traditional rivals as Australia won by three wickets while chasing 213 at the Eden Gardens.

They won with 16 balls to spare but needed a good helping hand from the tailenders to reach the final. David Warner (29) and Travis Head (62) made sure the five-time champions got off to a perfect start with a 60-run stand.

However, successive wickets jolted their momentum but Steven Smith (30) and Josh Inglis did enough to get the Aussies over the line. Marnus Labuschagne also scored an important 18 while South Africa bowlers were in little mood.

“He (Klaasen) smacked me, was under the pump, but it was nice to get his wicket. I was prepared to bowl a few overs, always keen to contribute with the ball. We have had that positive approach to keep the pace rolling,” Head added.

There were wickets for Kagiso Rabada, Aiden Markram, Gerald Coetzee, and Keshav Maharaj while their stand-out bowler was Tabraiz Shamsi with two.

South Africa slump with bat

Earlier, Australia steamrolled South Africa batters with a dominant show as they reduced the Proteas to 212 in 49.4 overs.

David Miller was the only silver lining for South Africa as he top-scored with 101 before they were bowled out.

Skipper Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Mitchell Starc were the stars of the show for the Aussies as they scalped eight wickets between them. Starc ended with impressive figures of 34/3 in his 10 overs while Cummins ended with 51/3. Travis Head scalped two wickets in the contest in his five overs.