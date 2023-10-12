ODI World Cup 2023: WATCH - Virat Kohli and Naveen ul Haq close IPL fight with hug during India vs Afghanistan

India won their second ODI World Cup 2023 match against Afghanistan in an emphatic manner but it was Virat Kohli and Naveen ul Haq hugging each other during the match which stole the limelight from Rohit Sharma's blistering hundred. Kohli, who plays for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Naveen, a Lucknow Super Giants player, had engaged in a heated battle during an IPL 2023 match in Lucknow earlier this year.

There had been few words exchanged between LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir and Kohli as well after the Naveen-Kohli argument. During the World Cup match in New Delhi on October 11, the players, however, hugged each other with a smile and buried the hatchet. Have a look at the video here: View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc) × "Crowd will chant for their home cricketers and that is what they did. It is his (Kohli's) home ground. He is a nice guy, a good player and we shook hands," Naveen told news agency PTI after the game.

Also Read: Shubman Gill arrives in Ahmedabad ahead of Pakistan clash in ODI World Cup

"It (what happened) was always in the ground, it was nothing outside the ground. People make it big. They need that stuff for their followers. He said 'we are done with that and I said yes we are done with that'. We shook hands and hugged."

As for the match, Indian skipper Rohit played a record-breaking innings of 131 off 84 as India mowed down the 273-run target in 35 overs with eight wickets in hand. Apart from Rohit, who now has surpassed India legend Sachin Tendulkar for most centuries (7) in ODI World Cup history, Kohli also scored 55 not out - his second fifty in as many World Cup games.

Apart from them, opener Ishan Kishan also scored 47 runs as India wiped off 156 runs off the target without losing a wicket in 18.4 overs. India currently stand second on the points table behind New Zealand on the net run-rate and next play Pakistan on October 14 in Ahmedabad. Pakistan also have same points as India and New Zealand after two games but are third on the point-table on net run rate.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE