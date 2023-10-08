ODI World Cup 2023: Watch India spinner Ravindra Jadeja's double-wicket over leaves Australia in dirt

India spinner Ravindra Jadeja rattled Australia with two wickets in an over during the ODI World Cup 2023 match in Chennai on October 8. Jadeja dismissed Marnus Labuschagne and Alex Carey in the 30th over of the Australian innings, shortly after sending back Steve Smith.

Australia were 119/3 in 29.1 overs when Labuschagne tried to sweep Jadeja but instead got an edge and wicketkeeper KL Rahul made no mistake behind the stumps. Carey then came to bat and lasted two balls as Jadeja trapped him Leg Before Wicket (LBW). Have a look at the wickets here:

Earlier, Australia won the toss and elected to bat first in their World Cup opener. India pacer Jasprit Bumrah, however, dismissed Aussie opener Mitchell Marsh for a duck to dent Australian innings early on. Steve Smith and David Warner started rebuilding the innings afterwards and added 69 runs for the second wicket.

Kuldeep Yadav then dismissed Warner (41) to bring India back in the game. Indian spinners then put on a choke on Australia's run rate, giving away just 31 runs from over 16 to 25. Jadeja then bowled a peach of delivery to clean bowled Steve Smith (46).

Australia's innings was left unhinged after the twin-wicket 30th over as they lost two more wickets, Cameroon Green and Glenn Maxwell, between over 31 to 40 for just 37 runs.

For India, opener Shubman Gill was not selected due to his ongoing sickness while Ravi Ashwin made a comeback to ODI side after nearly two years. Talking about Australia, all-rounder Marcus Stoinis missed out due to injury as their coach Andrew McDonald had predicted a couple days ago. Here's the playing XI for both the teams:

India - Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah

Australia - David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins (captain), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood

