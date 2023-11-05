ODI World Cup 2023: WATCH | England's Ben Stokes BREAKS chair with a six vs Australia

England batter Ben Stokes scored 64 in the ODI World Cup 2023 match against Australia on November 4 but it wasn't enough as defending champions lost the game by 33 runs. Stokes also hit three sixes in his innings and one of them broke a chair as well. Stokes' innings came at a time when England were looking good to win but crumbled after his wicket.

As for the six, it came off Travis Head's ball in the 32nd over when Stokes deposited a short ball over deep midwicket area. The ball hit a chair and made a hole into it before bouncing ahead. Have a look at the video here: View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc) × The six and Stokes' innings were the only bright part in England's chase as they failed to hunt down 288 and got all out for 253 in 48.1 overs. Apart from the English Test skipper, Dawid Malan also played a good hand of 50 runs at the top. With the loss, the defending champions are officially out of the World Cup 2023.

Speaking after the match, English white-ball skipper Jos Buttler said after that match: "Disappointment, we are having the same chat after the match. Improvements today, more with the bat, but we were still well short, no complaints if you lose by 30 runs."

"Certainly low point, definitely as a captain to be stood in this position, had high hopes but incredibly disappointing, hurts a lot. We certainly haven't done ourselves enough justice, coming into the tournament, we fancied ourselves to do well to go all the way, there's so much hard work but we let ourselves down and people back home," he added.