Happy Birthday, King Kohli: Wishes pour in as India batter Virat Kohli celebrates 35th birthday
Ever since his debut in August 2008 for India, Kohli has been one of the stalwarts of India's batting and often compared to former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar for the feats he has achieved.
India batter Virat Kohli turned 35 on November 5 and the cricketing world wished him well on the happy birthday. Ever since his debut in August 2008 for India, Kohli has been one of the stalwarts of India's batting and often compared to former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar for the feats he has achieved.
Kohli is also one of the most successful Test skipper of India under whom the Men in Blue dominated all over the world. Among those who wished Virat Kohli a happy birthday were Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and others. Here are some of the posts from social media platform X who whished Kohli on his birthday:
Happy Birthday, King Kohli 🎂— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) November 4, 2023
Special day and it’s time to sing,
Happy birthday to the cricketing King 👑
Virat Kohli, you rule the game
With your hardwork, skill and boundless fame. 🙇♂️#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #ViratKohli𓃵 #HappyBirthdayKingKohli @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/ivkaAi8nZ7
514 intl. matches & counting 🙌— BCCI (@BCCI) November 5, 2023
26,209 intl. runs & counting 👑
2⃣0⃣1⃣1⃣ ICC World Cup & 2⃣0⃣1⃣3⃣ ICC Champions Trophy winner 🏆
Here's wishing Virat Kohli - Former #TeamIndia Captain & one of the greatest modern-day batters - a very Happy Birthday!👏🎂 pic.twitter.com/eUABQJYKT5
When you joined the team as a youngster who was eager for opportunities and hungry to perform, it was clear to everyone that you were destined for greatness. You've not only made a mark for yourself but have also inspired countless others to strive for excellence.— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) November 5, 2023
As you… pic.twitter.com/2FXP5GqH9q
Happy that the legendary Indian batsman Virat Kohli is there in Kolkata on his birthday to play a historic match for our country!!— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) November 4, 2023
A very happy birthday to Virat @imVkohli !!
Wish him and his family all happiness and success!! pic.twitter.com/Ko62u5TX8A
A very Happy Birthday @imVkohli! Your journey from hard work and determination to becoming a world-class player is nothing short of legendary. You've come a long way, and it's great to witness how far you’ve come. Here's to more milestones and success in your life! #KingKohli… pic.twitter.com/yGYk335yTb— Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) November 5, 2023
Talking about his stats, Kohli has played 288 ODIs, 111 Tests and 115 T20Is for India. He has scored 13,525 runs in ODIs, 8,676 runs in Tests and 4,008 runs in T20Is as well. Overall, Virat is second to Sachin Tendulkar (34.357 runs) in terms of international runs with 26,209 runs to his name.
Kohli also has second most hundreds in the international cricket with 78 tons to his name - again second only to Sachin's 100 centuries. Kohli is a legend especially in ODIs where he has scored 48 tons - one short of Sachin's world record of 49.
Talking about his performance in the ODI World Cup 2023, Kohli has been in sublime form with 442 runs in seven innings - the most for India in this edition. Playing against South Africa on his birthday, Kohli would be looking to score his 49th ODI ton.