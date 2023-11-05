LIVE TV
Happy Birthday, King Kohli: Wishes pour in as India batter Virat Kohli celebrates 35th birthday

New DelhiEdited By: Prashant TalrejaUpdated: Nov 05, 2023, 11:00 AM IST

Prior to the South Africa match, India will play Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday (November 2). Kohli will have the opportunity to go level with Sachin Tendulkar (49) in the all-time ODI centurions list Photograph:(Twitter)

Ever since his debut in August 2008 for India, Kohli has been one of the stalwarts of India's batting and often compared to former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar for the feats he has achieved.

India batter Virat Kohli turned 35 on November 5 and the cricketing world wished him well on the happy birthday. Ever since his debut in August 2008 for India, Kohli has been one of the stalwarts of India's batting and often compared to former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar for the feats he has achieved.

Kohli is also one of the most successful Test skipper of India under whom the Men in Blue dominated all over the world. Among those who wished Virat Kohli a happy birthday were Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and others. Here are some of the posts from social media platform X who whished Kohli on his birthday:

Talking about his stats, Kohli has played 288 ODIs, 111 Tests and 115 T20Is for India. He has scored 13,525 runs in ODIs, 8,676 runs in Tests and 4,008 runs in T20Is as well. Overall, Virat is second to Sachin Tendulkar (34.357 runs) in terms of international runs with 26,209 runs to his name.

Kohli also has second most hundreds in the international cricket with 78 tons to his name - again second only to Sachin's 100 centuries. Kohli is a legend especially in ODIs where he has scored 48 tons - one short of Sachin's world record of 49.

Talking about his performance in the ODI World Cup 2023, Kohli has been in sublime form with 442 runs in seven innings - the most for India in this edition. Playing against South Africa on his birthday, Kohli would be looking to score his 49th ODI ton.

