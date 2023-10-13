ODI World Cup 2023: UNPLAYABLE! Kagiso Rabada cleans up Josh Inglis with a PEACH in SA vs Australia - WATCH

South Africa had a brilliant start to their ODI World Cup 2023 campaign, having won their first two match in the tournament. Their second win came against Australia in Lucknow on October 12 as they the Aussies by 134 runs. Protea bowler Kagiso Rabada was the wreaker-in-chief, taking 3/33 in his eight overs.

Among the three dismissals by Rabada, the ball he bowled to Josh Inglis was the best one as the batter was left dumbfounded on an unplayable delivery before the ball rattled the stumps. Australia were three down already when Rabada came on to bowl the 12th over of the Kangaroo chase and delivered a peach first up to leave Inglis in splits. The batter tried to defend the ball with a straight bat but the ball whizzed past his bat and hit the stumps. Have a look at the video below:

The Australian eventually got all out for 177 in the chase of 312 as they lost the game by 134 runs - their biggest loss in terms of runs in the ODI World Cups - a tournament which they have won five times.