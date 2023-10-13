ODI World Cup: 'Gill will definitely play' - Prasad confident of India opener's return for Pakistan clash

Shubman Gill missed India's opening two games in CWC 2023 edition due to dengue. He was admitted in a Chennai hospital, after India's opening game in the city where they beat Australia, and got discharged soon after treatment. After missing India's Afghanistan face-off in Delhi, Gill soon flew to Ahmedabad and even trained for some time on Thursday (Oct 12). Thus, ardent Indian cricket fans are eager to know if he will feature in India's big-ticket clash versus Pakistan on Saturday (Oct 14) at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, Ahmedabad.

MSK Prasad, India's former keeper-batter and BCCI chief selector, is confident that Gill will play the match versus Pakistan in Ahmedabad, which is the youngster's happy hunting ground. Talking to Hindustan Times, Prasad said that Gill would definitely, pointing out that practising in the nets has clearly displayed that the 24-year-old has recovered well and before one expected.

'He had just a fever. He has recovered'

Prasad said, "I think we can put an end to all kinds of speculations. Shubman Gill will definitely play this game (vs Pakistan). He's too good a player to miss out. He had just a fever. He has recovered. It was not threatening at all that we would even think about replacements. It's all rumours that are coming out (about the seriousness of the illness) in whatever form that you are hearing."

He added, "What we heard was that as a matter of precaution, he couldn't play the second game otherwise he was fine. He stayed back for one more day in Chennai as a precaution. He recovered well, and was discharged. See if someone is playing for 1 hour, that means he has recovered. This is an all-important game against Pakistan. If he is fit, which I'm sure he is, then he should be in India's playing XI."

Gill has been exceptional in 2023. Across formats, he has scored as many as seven centuries with five of them coming in the 50-over format. He scored a sublime 121 versus Bangladesh during India's victorious run in the Asia Cup and ended as the leading run-getter (302 runs) as well. Moreover, he followed it up with the Player-of-the-Series award (including a fine 104) in India's 2-1 home ODI series win over Australia in late September.

