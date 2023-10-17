Australia finally managed to get on the points table with a win over Sri Lanka on October 16 in Lucknow. The five-wicket win, however, wasn't easy as the Aussies were made to work hard for it. Former Australia player and WION's cricket expert Dav Whatmore also agreed that they (Australians) had a bit of a scare early on but played sufficiently enough to win.

"It is a little bit of confidence that they were searching for and it wasn't easy to win early on. They had to fight for it. And they played sufficiently well enough to get the win. They had a little scare at the start with their bowling and a scare with their batting but they prevailed and that's a good thing," said Whatmore.

Talking about how Australia can build upon this win, Whatmore said their next game against Pakistan would be important and they are going to turn it around.

"They are on the board and they are going to very important next game, Pakistan match in Bengaluru, and I think they going to turn it around. My prediction is they'll win in Bengaluru. So, that'll make it really interesting," added Whatmore.

The 1996 World Cup winning coach also agreed that the pacers haven't been able to perform as good as they would have liked but backed them to come through.

"Australia pacers haven't returned the same (from the breaks) in the matter of wickets or performance that they would have hoped for. They need to be little more consistent, they have the ability to do that that's the difference so I am expecting strong performance. Again, you are playing against world class players on very good batting pitch (at the Chinnaswamy in Bengaluru) so won't be easy either," he said.

On the question of if Australia are lacking one more specialist spinner apart from Adam Zampa: "If the fast bowlers were getting wickets up front you don't need another spinner. These things get exposed when everyone's job is not done as well as it could be."

Australia play Pakistan on October 20 in Bengaluru.

