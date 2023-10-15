Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar gave an epic reply to former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar's post after India beat Pakistan by seven wickets in ODI World Cup 2023 match on October 14. The win, which came in Ahmedabad, was India's eighth against the arch-rivals in the ODI World Cup history. The Men in Green are yet to win a game of cricket against India in the 50-over quadrennial tournament.

Akhtar, on his official social media handle X, on the eve of the game, had posted an image of himself celebrating Sachin's wicket with Tendulkar in the pic with him along the caption "Kal agar asa kuch kerna hai, toh #ThandRakh" which translates to "if you want to do something like that tomorrow (referring to Sachin's wicket), then #KeepCalm."

After India won the game in an emphatic manner, Sachin took to X and wrote a reply to Akhtar's post. Sachin, while being cheeky, wrote: "My "friend, aap ka advice follow kiya aur sab kuch billlkoool THANDA rakha…," which translates to: "Friends, your advice was followed and everything was kept completely COOL."

Have a look at the posts below: My friend, aap ka advice follow kiya aur sab kuch billlkoool THANDA rakha….😋 https://t.co/fPqybTGr3t — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 14, 2023 × As for the match, Pakistan suffered a dramatic collapse in the game as they got all-out for 191 despite being 155/2 at one point. Batting first after losing the toss, Pakistan had a modest start, losing just two wickets for 75 runs in first 15 overs. With both, Babar and Mohammad Rizwan out in the middle, Pakistan were looking good for 280 before the calamity struck.

All of India's main (five) bowlers took two wickets each as Pakistan lost the plot in front of over 100,000 Indian fans behind Men in Blue. India, led by skipper Rohit Sharma's 63-ball 86, mauled down the target with seven wickets and almost 20 overs to spare.

India, with three wins in three games in the ongoing ODI World Cup, will next play against Bangladesh on October 19 in Pune.

