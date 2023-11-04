ODI World Cup 2023: Rachin Ravindra creates HISTORY for New Zealand with century against Pakistan

New Zealand batter Rachin Ravindra continued his rich vein of form with another century in the ODI World Cup 2023. Ravindra scored his third hundred of the quadrennial tournament during the match against Pakistan on November 4 in Bengaluru. He is first New Zealand batter to score three centuries in one edition of the ODI World Cup.

Opening the batting with Devon Conway, Ravindra went on to score 108 off just 94 balls before being dismissed by Mohammad Wasim in the 36th over of the innings. Ravindra now has 523 runs in the ongoing World Cup in eight innings - third most for New Zealand in one edition.

Also Read: Hashmatullah Shahidi dedicates win over Netherlands to Afghanistan refugees in Pakistan

Ravindra has been in prime form with three centuries and two fifties in his last eight innings including the one against Pakistan. He was roped in the playing XI only during the start of the tournament with Kane Williamson out with injury and made an instant impact. The batter smashed his first century against England in the opening game of the World Cup 2023 - scoring 123.

He scored his second century of the tournament against Australia in Dharamsala as the Kiwis almost chased down a mammoth 390. The left-hand batter also scored 51 against Netherlands and 75 against India in other notable innings before racing to his hundred against Pakistan.

Thanks to Ravindra, the Kiwis posted a huge 401/6 in their 50 overs in their bid to qualify for the semis as Pakistan look to stay alive. Apart from him, returning Kane Williamson scored a brilliant 95 as he added 180 runs for the second wicket with Rachin.