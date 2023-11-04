ODI World Cup 2023: Hashmatullah Shahidi dedicates win over Netherlands to Afghanistan refugees in Pakistan

Afghanistan are having a blast in the ODI World Cup 2023 with three wins on the trot including a seven-wicket win over Netherlands. Hashmatullah Shahidi, the Afghan skipper, dedicated their latest win to the refugees who were asked to leave Pakistan by November 1. The tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan are at all-time high, prompting Pak to issue a go-back order to Afghanistan refugees living in Pakistan.

"Right now, a lot of refugee peoples are in struggle so we are watching their videos and we are sad for that and we are with them in this tough time," Shahidi said after the win over Netherlands. "I dedicate this win to those refugees that are in pain and also to all country peoples back home."

Ever since Taliban took over Afghanistan in 2021, there's been a huge influx of refugees in Pakistan from Afghanistan but now an uncertain future awaits them back home. Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott also acknowledged that players are attuned to everything going on back home.

"I think the players are attuned with everything that's going on back home, whether it's an earthquake and other things," Jonathan Trott, Afghanistan's coach, said the win over the Dutch.

The emotions were high when Afghanistan beat Pakistan in the ODI World Cup in Chennai on October 23 and batter Ibrahim Zadran had also dedicated their win to the refugees.

As for their ODI World Cup 2023 campaign, Afghans have a real shot to make it to the semifinals. They have two games left in the league stage - against Australia and South Africa.