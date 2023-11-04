LIVE TV
ODI World Cup 2023: Hashmatullah Shahidi dedicates win over Netherlands to Afghanistan refugees in Pakistan

Lucknow, IndiaEdited By: Prashant TalrejaUpdated: Nov 04, 2023, 01:37 PM IST

Photograph:(Reuters)

The emotions were high when Afghanistan beat Pakistan in the ODI World Cup in Chennai on October 23 and batter Ibrahim Zadran had also dedicated their win to the refugees.

Afghanistan are having a blast in the ODI World Cup 2023 with three wins on the trot including a seven-wicket win over Netherlands. Hashmatullah Shahidi, the Afghan skipper, dedicated their latest win to the refugees who were asked to leave Pakistan by November 1. The tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan are at all-time high, prompting Pak to issue a go-back order to Afghanistan refugees living in Pakistan.

"Right now, a lot of refugee peoples are in struggle so we are watching their videos and we are sad for that and we are with them in this tough time," Shahidi said after the win over Netherlands. "I dedicate this win to those refugees that are in pain and also to all country peoples back home."

Ever since Taliban took over Afghanistan in 2021, there's been a huge influx of refugees in Pakistan from Afghanistan but now an uncertain future awaits them back home. Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott also acknowledged that players are attuned to everything going on back home.

"I think the players are attuned with everything that's going on back home, whether it's an earthquake and other things," Jonathan Trott, Afghanistan's coach, said the win over the Dutch.

As for their ODI World Cup 2023 campaign, Afghans have a real shot to make it to the semifinals. They have two games left in the league stage - against Australia and South Africa. 

"We've got to make sure that we don't look at the opposition too much and forget about what we've got to do well. So that'll be it and obviously we'll prepare for Australia, a very good side along with South Africa but right now we're focused on Australia and what we can do to beat them," said Trott about their chances.

Prashant Talreja

I am a sports journalist with over 10+ years of experience in covering multiple sports including cricket, badminton, Formula 1, tennis as well as NBA, NFL, MLB and football. Over the years, I have covered some of the biggest sporting events such as ODI and T20I World Cups, Super Bowl, NBA Finals, MLB World Series, FIFA World Cup, Tennis grand slams and more. I prefer reading books about sports personalities in my free time with former American tennis player Andre Agassi's Open being one of my favorite reads.

