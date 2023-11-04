ODI World Cup 2023: AB de Villiers confident of South Africa going 'all the way' in ongoing edition

Former South Africa batter AB de Villiers is confident of Proteas 'going all the way this time' in the ODI World Cup 2023 as they take on unbeaten India on November 5 for a place in the semifinals. South Africa itself are in a red-hot form with six wins in seven games and currently at number two on the points table behind India. Their only loss came against Netherlands.

"At the moment the batting order is really good all round, and there is an all-round belief in each other and the bowlers," de Villiers said as reported by the ICC's official cricketworldcup.com website.

"Everyone that was being doubted at the start of the tournament are starting to show form so, all in all, things are coming together and hopefully we will go all the way," added the former Protea star.

de Villiers, known as as arguably one of the best batters ever to play for South Africa, was also full of praise for opening batter Quinton de Kock.

de Kock, in the ongoing World Cup, has notched up 545 runs so far in seven innings - the most for any batter in this edition, along with four centuries as well.

"He has always been very special to me since the very first day I watched him play," de Villiers said.

"Quinnie showed that he was just a class above anyone else.

"I have never really seen anyone hit the ball on the up consistently like he does and he has always maintained that form.

"Yes, one or two failures here or there, but he has always had the ability to bounce back."

"I think it is the best I have ever seen him play in a World Cup," de Villiers added.

de Kock now also holds the record for most runs scored by a South African in one edition of the World Cup as well, going past de Villiers' record of 482 runs set in 2015 edition.

"He certainly seems to be at home, he has got a point to prove and he looks calm while he is doing it.

"South Africa needs him to give us that solid start as often as possible as it is really good for the middle over if we get that solid start," said de Villiers.