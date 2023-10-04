ODI World Cup 2023: No opening ceremony? Here's what we know so far

The ODI World Cup 2023 is not going to have an opening ceremony as per the reports. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), however, hadn't announced a formal plan for the ceremony, there were reports doing rounds of some famous artists going to perform after the Captains' Day event.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is holding the Captains' Day on the eve of ODI World Cup 2023 which starts October 5 in Ahmedabad. Although, there are no plans of a opening ceremony as contrary to the previous reports. It was claimed in the reports that star-studded line-up of Ranveer Singh, Arijit Singh, Tamannaah Bhatia, Shreya Ghoshal, and Asha Bhosle would perform to mark the beginning of the tournament with fireworks and a laser show display as well. There's, meanwhile, neither confirmation nor a cancellation announcement on the opening ceremony by the BCCI.

For the first match of the tournament, defending champions England will take on 2015 and 2019 runners up New Zealand at the Narendra Modi stadium. The two sides had recently met in an ODI series which England won comfortably. Talking about players to watch out in the game, Ben Stokes is definitely one of the big names while Kane Williamson will miss the opening match for the Kiwis.

Nonetheless, there are enough match-winners on each side and here are some top players to watch out in the game between 2019's finalists.

Ben Stokes: England's hero of 2019 World Cup triumph making a return to the ODIs for the quadrennial event.

Trent Boult: New Zealand's wicket-taker at the top and the Kiwis would be hoping for his swing to take early wickets.

Mark Wood: England's enforcer with extreme pace and a crucial log in wheel of England's middle-over plans.

Devon Conway: Blackcaps opener with sublime current form has the duty of giving strong starts, especially in Kane Williamson's absence.