ODI World Cup 2023: Kane Williamson ruled out of Netherlands match in a blow to New Zealand

Kane Williamson has been ruled of New Zealand's second match of the ODI World Cup 2023 as he recovers from the ACL injury sustained during the IPL 2023. The Kiwi batter also didn't take part in the Blackcaps' opening fixture against England as well. New Zealand had won the tournament opener against England by nine wickets and play Netherlands next on October 9 in Hyderabad.

The news was reported by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on their official Instagram handle.

"Kane's been progressing very well,” New Zealand head coach Gary Stead said on Sunday (October 8) as reported by the ICC.

"I think the fielding is still the element for him that he's just got to get a little bit higher, and he gets a little bit more trust in his body," he added before saying that the is confident of Williamson taking part in the third game on October 13 vs Bangladesh.

"But he's progressing really well and we are pretty confident that he will be playing the third match for us," added the Kiwi head coach.

"We've got another training to get through today, so we'll finalise the team (for the match against Netherlands) once we've got through that training."

"But at this stage with Kane, we are looking like the third game is when he will start the tournament.”

In Williamson's absence, New Zealand handed Rachin Ravindra his ODI World Cup debut vs England. The batter didn't disappoint as he scored fastest World Cup hundred for New Zealand during his unbeaten innings of 123 off 96 balls. He was also awarded Player of the Match for his ton and bowling figures of 1/76.