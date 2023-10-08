ODI World Cup 2023: Watch Sri Lanka's Kasun Rajitha hits NO-LOOK six off Marco Jansen vs South Africa

Sri Lanka lost their opening game of the ODI World Cup 2023 by 102 runs against South Africa on October 7 in Delhi. The match saw 754 runs being smacked in 94.5 overs and the bowlers from both sides took some hammering. While Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram scored tons for Proteas, Sri Lankan innings saw gritty fifties from Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka and skipper Dasun Shanaka.

There were total 31 sixes hit in the game - 14 from South Africa and 17 from Sri Lanka but none was better than the one hit by Sri Lanka bowler Kasun Rajitha off Marco Jansen in the 43rd over of the chase. The match was already done and dusted with Sri Lanka eight wickets down for 312 runs but Rajitha had taken a liking to Jansen.

The Sri Lankan had already hit a four on the first ball of the over before hitting a no-look pull shot which went for a six. Have a look at the video here:

The Sri Lankan innings didn't last long after that as they got all out for 326 while chasing a mammoth 428. Sri Lanka didn't have a good start of their innings, losing Pathum Nissanka in the second over itself. Kusal Mendis then scored a belligerent 76 off 42 with eight sixes to jump start the Sri Lankan innings.

The South African bowlers, often wayward, managed to take wickets at regular intervals to derail the Lankan chase. Asalanka (79) and Shanaka (68) dug in well to extend the innings but once they were out, the Proteas closed the game quickly.