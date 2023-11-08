ODI World Cup 2023: 'It wasn't just...,' Australia batter Glenn Maxwell REVEALS his planning vs Afghanistan

Glenn Maxwell pulled off one of the greatest heists in the ODI World Cup history with a heroic 201 not out as Australia beat Afghanistan by three wickets to reach semifinals on November 7 in Mumbai. Australia were done and dusted with seven wickets down for 91 but a cramped Maxwell persevered through everything to take his team home in a miraculous victory in a chase of 292.

Speaking to the reporters after that match, Maxwell said: "It's (his innings) so fresh at the moment I'm a bit numb to it. It was great fun. It just felt like it was me and Patty [Cummins] having fun out there. I'll probably reflect a bit more over the next few days and hopefully recover and get some movement back in my hamstring and calves. It's pretty raw at the moment."

Maxwell added 202 runs for the eighth wicket - the highest in ODIs - with skipper Cummins as the Big Show smashed Afghan bowlers all over the park. The batter did so while battling with sever cramps and couldn't move much including rotating the strike as well.

"We talked about coming off and trying to get some work into my back and trying to loosen up my legs a little bit," Maxwell said about the restricted body movemet. "The physio said it would be really hard for you to come back out down the stairs after that. It probably made the job a little more simple."

"Then we came up with let's stay at the same end for as long as you can, until you can at least walk at the other end if there is an easy single. But for a while there it was 'if I can get one or two boundaries from the other end' it didn't really matter what happened the other end. Because we got it to a run a ball by that stage. There was certain planning, it wasn't all just chaotic swinging," he added.