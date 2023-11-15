ODI World Cup 2023: India vs New Zealand semi-final to be played on used pitch instead of fresh surface
The first semi-final of the 2023 ODI World Cup between India and New Zealand will now be played on a used pitch instead of a fresh pitch in Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. The developments were reported by ESPNCricinfo. As per the International Cricket Council (ICC), the ground authority, in this case- Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA), is responsible for selecting the surface for the match.
