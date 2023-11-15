LIVE TV
ugc_banner

ODI World Cup 2023: India vs New Zealand semi-final to be played on used pitch instead of fresh surface

Mumbai, IndiaEdited By: Prashant TalrejaUpdated: Nov 15, 2023, 11:47 AM IST

Photograph:(AFP)

Follow Us

Story highlights

As per the International Cricket Council (ICC), the ground authority, in this case- Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA), is responsible for selecting the surface for the match.

The first semi-final of the 2023 ODI World Cup between India and New Zealand will now be played on a used pitch instead of a fresh pitch in Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. The developments were reported by ESPNCricinfo. As per the International Cricket Council (ICC), the ground authority, in this case- Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA), is responsible for selecting the surface for the match.

More to follow...

Prashant Talreja

I am a sports journalist with over 10+ years of experience in covering multiple sports including cricket, badminton, Formula 1, tennis as well as NBA, NFL, MLB and football. Over the years, I have covered some of the biggest sporting events such as ODI and T20I World Cups, Super Bowl, NBA Finals, MLB World Series, FIFA World Cup, Tennis grand slams and more. I prefer reading books about sports personalities in my free time with former American tennis player Andre Agassi's Open being one of my favorite reads.

RELATED

World Cup 2023 semi-final: IND vs NZ and SA vs AUS in the semi-final matches | All you need to know

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya out of T20Is vs Australia after ankle injury - Report

ODI World Cup 2023: Kane Williamson asserts 'anything can happen' when New Zealand play 'their best cricket'

Topics