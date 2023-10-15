India skipper Rohit Sharma lauded the bowlers for setting up the ODI World Cup 2023 game against Pakistan on October 14 in Ahmedabad. After Indian bowlers restricted Pakistan on 191, India mauled down the target with seven wickets and almost 20 overs in hand. With the win, India also extended its win record to 8-0 against Pakistan in the ODI World Cups.

"There is no doubt about it that the bowlers set up the game for us again today. It was a great effort," said Rohit to the broadcasters after the match.

"I don't think it was a 190 pitch. At one stage we were looking at 270-280 but they came back and showed grit and that says a lot about the guys," he said.

All of India's main five bowlers took two wickets apiece as Pakistan suffered a dramatic collapse, going from 155/2 to 191 all-out. Rohit said his job as a captain was to track who troubles whom.

"My job as a captain is important there to read the conditions and who is the best guy to trouble the batsman.

"We pride ourselves on whoever gets the ball doing the job for us. It can be someone's day. It can't be everybody's every day," added Rohit.

The win against Pakistan was India's third in three matches in the 2023 World Cup and the skipper said that it's looking good but they don't want to get too excited.

"All in all it is looking good, and I want to keep my fingers crossed. We don't want to get too excited or get too low, we want to stay balanced."

"I've said it quite a few times now, this was an opposition we wanted to play against because we want to play quality opposition," said Rohit.

"Every opposition we come up against in this tournament is quality and can beat you on any particular day," he concluded.

India next play Bangladesh on October 19 in Pune.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE