ODI World Cup 2023: India score fastest team fifty in an ODI WC final, break Australia's record

India broke a long-standing record of Australia as soon as it reached fifty in 6.3 overs of the ODI World Cup 2023 final against Australia on November 19 in Ahmedabad. The 50 by India is now the fastest by any team in an ODI World Cup final, going past Australia's record of 6.6 overs which they had set back in 2003 final against India.

India reached the fifty in emphatic style too as Virat Kohli smacked Mitchell Starc for three consecutive fours on the first three balls of the seventh over of the innings. It was, however, largely thanks to India skipper Rohit Sharma's belligerent batting that India reached the landmark in 6.3 overs.

Rohit contributed 32 off 21 balls in the first 50 runs of the team with the help of three fours and two sixes and kept the momentum going despite Shubman Gill's wicket. Australia had struck as early as in the fifth over to draw the first blood.

Earlier, India lost the toss and were asked to bat first by Australia skipper Pat Cummins. Rohit, nonetheless, said that he would have batted first anyway. After a silent first over, Rohit hit Josh Hazlewood for couple of boundaries to get things going.

India were looking good after a score of 76 in 9.3 overs before Rohit Sharma was caught out on 47 while trying too many a shot. India lost Shreyas Iyer in the next over too and the crowd at Narendra Modi stadium went silent after two quick wickets by Australia.