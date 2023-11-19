LIVE TV
ODI World Cup 2023: India score fastest team fifty in an ODI WC final, break Australia's record

Ahmedabad, IndiaEdited By: Prashant TalrejaUpdated: Nov 19, 2023, 04:09 PM IST

Rohit during ODI World Cup 2023 final. Photograph:(AFP)

Story highlights

Rohit contributed 32 off 21 balls in the first 50 runs of the team with the help of three fours and two sixes and kept the momentum going despite Shubman Gill's wicket.

India broke a long-standing record of Australia as soon as it reached fifty in 6.3 overs of the ODI World Cup 2023 final against Australia on November 19 in Ahmedabad. The 50 by India is now the fastest by any team in an ODI World Cup final, going past Australia's record of 6.6 overs which they had set back in 2003 final against India.

India reached the fifty in emphatic style too as Virat Kohli smacked Mitchell Starc for three consecutive fours on the first three balls of the seventh over of the innings. It was, however, largely thanks to India skipper Rohit Sharma's belligerent batting that India reached the landmark in 6.3 overs.

Rohit contributed 32 off 21 balls in the first 50 runs of the team with the help of three fours and two sixes and kept the momentum going despite Shubman Gill's wicket. Australia had struck as early as in the fifth over to draw the first blood.

Earlier, India lost the toss and were asked to bat first by Australia skipper Pat Cummins. Rohit, nonetheless, said that he would have batted first anyway. After a silent first over, Rohit hit Josh Hazlewood for couple of boundaries to get things going. 

India were looking good after a score of 76 in 9.3 overs before Rohit Sharma was caught out on 47 while trying too many a shot. India lost Shreyas Iyer in the next over too and the crowd at Narendra Modi stadium went silent after two quick wickets by Australia.

Kohli and KL Rahul started the rebuild process for India as the duo added 67 runs before Kohli was bowled off an inside edge in the 29the over. Kohli, before getting out, scored 54 runs - his ninth 50+ score in 11 innings. India were 149/4 in 29 overs by the time of writing this report.

Prashant Talreja

I am a sports journalist with over 10+ years of experience in covering multiple sports including cricket, badminton, Formula 1, tennis as well as NBA, NFL, MLB and football. Over the years, I have covered some of the biggest sporting events such as ODI and T20I World Cups, Super Bowl, NBA Finals, MLB World Series, FIFA World Cup, Tennis grand slams and more. I prefer reading books about sports personalities in my free time with former American tennis player Andre Agassi's Open being one of my favorite reads.

