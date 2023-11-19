'You make us proud': Sachin Tendulkar gifts Virat Kohli signed jersey ahead of India-Australia CWC '23 final
Sachin Tendulkar gifted Virat Kohli a signed jersey from his last ODI ahead of the India-Australia CWC '23 final in Ahmedabad on Sunday (Nov 19).
Virat Kohli received a signed jersey from Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar ahead of the India-Australia ICC ODI World Cup 2023 edition's finale between India and Australia on Sunday (Nov 19) at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad. Kohli, who created history after surpassing Tendulkar's 49 ODI centuries tally (most-ever) during the semi-finals, got the signed jersey from Tendulkar's last ODI. It is to be noted that the legendary cricketer played his last 50-over match in early 2012 during the Asia Cup.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared the post from its official account on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. Here is what the post read:
A special occasion & a special pre-match moment 🤗— BCCI (@BCCI) November 19, 2023
There's 𝘾𝙇𝘼𝙎𝙎 written all over this gesture! 😊
The legendary Sachin Tendulkar gifts Virat Kohli his signed jersey from his last ODI 👏 👏#TeamIndia | #CWC23 | #MenInBlue | #Final | #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/qu7YA6Ta3G
Tendulkar also encouraged Kohli with some words of appreciation and wrote on the jersey, " 'Virat, you make us proud'."
Kohli has been vocal about his admiration for Tendulkar from his early days in international cricket. He shared the dressing room with the Master Blaster during India's historic title win in the 2011 ODI World Cup at home. From thereon, he took over the baton from Tendulkar to become India's batting hero across formats.
At present, Kohli has 80 international centuries and is chasing Tendulkar's overall tally (100). At present, the former is part of India's playing XI for the mega final of the ODI WC versus Australia in Ahmedabad. Rohit Sharma-led India have been asked to bat first versus Pat Cummins' Australia. This is the second time that India and Australia have locked horns in the ODI WC final, after 2003. Back in 2003, Tendulkar-starrer India were demolished by Ricky Ponting-led Australia. Kohli-starrer current Indian team will look to settle scores this time around.