India bowler Jasprit Bumrah, after the win against Pakistan in ODI World Cup 2023 match, revealed the reason behind his now-famous 'temple point' celebration. The bowler, who was named Player of the Match after his 2/19 against Pakistan, had done the celebration after taking a wicket against Afghanistan in the previous match.

“It just came to my mind. I'd seen Rashford do it as well," Bumrah told ICC Digital Insider Tanvi Shah after India won by seven wickets against Pakistan.

"I thought it was cool. There's no particular big back story behind it. At the end I decided to do it. Usually I'm too tired to celebrate. But that is one occasion where I did celebrate,” he added.

The celebration was first made famous by England and Manchester United football player Marcus Rashford and Bumrah is big fan of the club. The India bowler, however, acknowledged that he had no intention of making the celebration go viral.

"I had no intentions of making it viral or spreading it everywhere," added the bowler.

India have won all three of their matches at the ongoing World Cup and Bumrah said tha the team is currently thinking about recovery than momentum.

"We're not thinking about the momentum. The team is right now thinking about recovery,” Bumrah said.

"We've played three games back-to-back and the result has been on the good side because our preparation has been good.

"The team vibe is also good. People are pretty relaxed. They're looking to execute, they're looking to have fun with each other. It's a good place to be now," he added.

India won their match against Pakistan with much ease after the bowlers, along with Bumrah, took all 10 wickets for just 191 runs. Pakistan suffered a dramatic collapse, going from 155/2 to 191/10, before India registered their eighth straight win against the arch-rivals in the ODI World Cups.

