India's ace bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been in superb form in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 with the joint-most wickets (8) so far. The bowler had returned to the national side just ahead of the quadrennial tournament and has been India's gun weapon in all three games.

Talking to ICC's Digital Inside Tanvi Shah after India's seven-wicket win over Pakistan, Bumrah put aside any injury concerns or pressure of the job and said that he's doing what he wanted to do as a child.

"I don't really look at it as pressure or responsibility because as a child I wanted to be a cricketer,” Bumrah said in Ahmedabad.

"I wanted to play for India. I wanted to do the difficult job. I wanted to make my team win. So that is what I'm doing.

"I've learned a lot over the years. I tried to use my experience, I've played a lot in this country,” he added.

"So you use my experience and try to help the team as much as you can because if you think about pressure and expectation and responsibility, you won't be able to perform with that baggage of expectation.”

The bowler was named Player of the Match for his 2/19 in the low-scoring game against Pakistan and was the chief architect of Men in Green's collapse.

Bumrah bowled Pak's Mohammad Rizwan and Shadab Khan on sensational deliveries as others around him chipped in to bring the opposition from 155/2 to 191 all-out.

Chasing the target, India never looked troubled as skipper Rohit Sharma led the charge with a 63-ball 86 and the Men in Blue mauled down the target with almost 20 overs to spare.

India had previously beaten Australia and Afghanistan in Chennai and New Delhi, respectively, before conquering Pakistan. They next play against Bangladesh on October 19 in Pune.

