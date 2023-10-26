Australia's Glenn Maxwell shattered batting records with his belligerent hundred against the Netherlands in the ODI World Cup 2023 on October 25 in New Delhi. Maxwell raced away to the fastest ODI World Cup ton which came off just 40 balls before getting out on 106 off just 44 balls. Thanks to the innings, Australia posted a huge total of 399/7 in 50 overs, which proved 309 more than what the Dutch eventually proved to be capable of.

Speaking at the press conference after the game, Maxwell said that he was well aware of the fastest 100 record while batting and that they (fastest 50 and 100) are pretty cool records to get to.

"I'm very aware of them," Maxwell said. "I'm very aware of balls faced. I love the fastest 50, fastest 100 records. I think they're pretty cool records. Sometimes to the detriment of myself, I've always probably pushed the boundaries a bit too much.

"I think against Afghanistan in 2015, I was 88 off [38] and I was like 'I'm getting it in the next two balls'. I hit one straight to cover and butchered it. I think I got my fastest hundred next game.

"I've been in those positions before where I could make fast hundreds when I get on the run - I know I'm difficult to bowl to. It's just about getting past the first ball," he said.

The batter had gotten out for a first-ball duck in the previous match against Pakistan after a strong platform was set for him to let loose post the 259-run opening partnership between David Warner and Mitchell Marsh. The batter agreed that he was a bit eager in that game to go out bat and paid the price.

"I was sitting in the changing room and I didn't really want to bat, which is a bit different than last game where I was way too eager to get out there," Maxwell said. "We talked about over-arousal levels and I probably reached double maximum [against Pakistan] if you couldn't tell. But I was a little bit more chilled when I got out there. I didn't have many high hopes. I've been pretty cooked the last couple of days."